RFL to issue guidance to community game

The Rugby Football League will, early this week, issue updated guidance to amateur clubs and coaches about what is permissible in terms of rugby activity.

The guidance will be released following Monday’s anticipated government statement, and is likely to centre on options around skills and drills activities taking place in the open air, with required social distancing.

Issues regarding “no contact” and clubhouses not reopening will also be addressed.

Meanwhile, the Virtual Clubs/Games initiative, which was launched on Sunday will continue at junior and youth levels. The RFL registered well over 100 sign-ups for the debut day.

In addition, a full ‘return to community RL’ phased plan will be presented to Sport England (who are signing off on plans for sports) this week.