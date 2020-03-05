Rhinos and Tigers dominate England Women’s squad

Super League Champions and Challenge Cup winners Leeds Rhinos, along with runners up Castleford Tigers, dominate the newly-named 39-strong England Women’s National Performance Squad for 2020.

Twelve Rhinos players, including 17 year-old Fran Goldthorp – who crossed for a double in last year’s Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final, are joined by 10 players from 2019 League Leaders Castleford Tigers.

2019 Women’s Challenge Shield winners the British Army are also represented with the inclusion of Carrie Roberts, while Super League newcomers Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves are also celebrating the inclusion of Isabel Bibby (Giants) and Roxy Murdoch and Rowanne Smalley (Wolves). Amy Hardcastle is the only Bradford Bulls player included with Charlotte Booth also selected following her move to West Brisbane Panthers.

The remaining 11 places are shared between North West rivals St Helens and Wigan Warriors with Paige Travis – of St Helens – and Vicky Molyneux – of the Warriors – being two new additions.

Head Coach Craig Richards will continue to be assisted by Leeds Rhinos forward, and former Women’s Head Coach, Adam Cuthbertson, and former England international Shaun Briscoe, both of whom travelled with England Women to Papua New Guinea last year.

The National Performance Squad will form the teams for the 2020 Women’s Origin Series, which kicks off at Weetwood this weekend, before an England Women Performance Squad (EWPS) and a new Knights squad (EWKPS) are selected as preparations toward the 2021 Rugby League World Cup continue.

The first-ever England Women Knights Performance Squad will be coached by Women’s Rugby League legend Lois Forsell, who has succeeded Cuthbertson at the Rhinos, and two-time Super League Man of Steel Paul Sculthorpe MBE.

“I am extremely pleased to be continuing as England Women’s Head Coach with some fantastic backroom staff alongside me.

“It is brilliant that we’ve been able to keep Adam and Shaun ahead of 2020. Shaun has worked with the players for nearly a year now while Adam was a fantastic addition to the coaching staff ahead of last year’s tour of Papua New Guinea.

“The brand-new England Women Knights set-up is a great step forward for the Women’s game and the National Performance Programme. It will help introduce younger Women’s Super League stars to the international set-up and will allow us to work closely with these players at an earlier stage.

“The introduction of Lois and Paul as England Women Knights coaches is a huge boost. I am delighted that Lois will continue to be involved in the England set-up following her retirement and she will bring a huge amount of experience while Paul’s CV speaks for itself.

“It is important we have the best people and preparations in place as we build towards the 2021 Rugby League World Cup on home soil and I believe we are now in an even stronger position.”

England Women are currently in discussions regarding international fixtures for Autumn 2020, with a focus on the Northern Hemisphere after the experience gained in Sydney and Papua New Guinea in 2019.

The full England Women National Performance Squad is as follows: Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls), Carrie Roberts (British Army), Jasmine Cudjoe, Hollie Dodd, Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles, Shona Hoyle, Lacey Owen, Sinead Peach, Tamzin Renouf, Georgia Roche, Tara-Jane Stanley (all Castleford Tigers), Isabel Bibby (Huddersfield Giants), Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Hanna Butcher, Abby Eatock, Elle Frain, Tasha Gaines, Francesca Goldthorp, Amy Johnson, Chloe Kerrigan, Shannon Lacey, Ellie Oldroyd (all Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke, Chantelle Crowl, Jodie Cunningham, Tara Jones, Emily Rudge, Paige Travis, Naomi Williams (all St Helens), Roxy Murdoch, Rowanne Smalley (both Warrington Wolves), Charlotte Booth (West Brisbane Panthers), Rebecca Greenfield, Vicky Molyneux, Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Georgia Wilson (all Wigan Warriors).