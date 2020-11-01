Rhinos sit down with Bodene

Leeds Rhinos have entered contract talks with backrower Bodene Thompson to extend his stay with the club.

The forward joined the Rhinos in August on a season-long loan from Toronto Wolfpack and has played eight games since then during the Rhinos’ hectic schedule.

His influence on the group has resulted in high praise from Richard Agar and his team-mates and League Express understands the club has held talks with his representatives about a new deal.

His future, however, is likely to be dependent on that of Toronto Wolfpack, who Thompson is currently contracted with.

It’s understood the 32-year-old signed a new contract with Toronto before their withdrawal from the Super League season and their position is set to be decided by Super League this week.

Thompson’s positive influence on his Leeds team-mates is understood to have been well received within the dressing room and the club is keen to keep him around.

“He’s a great professional and has brought a lot of experience,” fellow backrower Rhyse Martin said.

“He knows his role in the team and he works hard for his team-mates. As we saw against Castleford, he was doing a lot of the hard work that no one likes to do.”

Thompson spent nine years in the NRL with Gold Coast, Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors before moving to Leigh Centurions.

A short-term move to Warrington followed, which saw him appear in the 2018 Grand Final, before joining the Wolfpack.

