Richard Agar provides injury update on Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker

Jack Walker is closing in on a return to action but will miss Super League’s restart.

The Leeds fullback had two operations in lockdown, one on his shoulder and another to repair a lisfranc injury picked up before the season was suspended.

The four-month lay-off has minimised the number of games he’s missed, and head coach Richard Agar admitted he is nearing a return.

“He’s probably about four weeks away so he’s going to miss the first couple of rounds,” Agar said.

“He’s got a lot of weight off so it’s a case of putting stuff back on him. But we’ve seen a progression in Jack the last 18 months, he’s much better at knowing his own body and looking after it. There’s an increased level in professionalism and he’s been diligent with his rehab, we hope it won’t be too long until he’s back on the pitch.”