Rising youngster offered one-year extension by Bradford

Levy Nzoungou has signed a one-year extension at Bradford Bulls

Initially, Nzoungou joined from semi-professional French side Albi Tigers in December 2019 on a one-year deal and has already made a big impression with his six appearances to date.

The 22-year-old has experience with Super League sides Salford Red Devils and Hull FC, and held a brief eight-game spell with Toulouse Olympique.

John Kear, Bradford boss, believed the forward was beginning to find his feet pre-lockdown: “We thought we had unearthed a bit of a gem when he first came to the club and I think he was proving to be so in the games he played,” Kear said.

“He was visibly getting better game by game and the game against Sheffield [Eagles] I thought he was outstanding and with that in mind, we want to help him improve further and contribute greatly to our team.

“We were getting used to each other as a group and as the team’s performances and results improved so did Levy’s.”