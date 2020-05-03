RLEF pays tribute to Wood’s contribution

Following the announcement that International Rugby League chief executive, Nigel Wood, is set to retire from his role at the end of 2020 after 18 years’ involvement in the global arena, Rugby League European Federation chair, Maurice Watkins CBE, has paid tribute to his contribution.

﻿”Nigel has played a significant role in the development of the RLEF,” said Watkins. “Along with Richard Lewis, he was a founding father of the European Federation in 2003 and, as a leading figure at the Rugby Football League initially, he provided strong support for the re-establishment of the European Championships, which have run since.

“As RFL CEO he continued to allocate additional human and financial resource which helped us to grow our organisation and make it a more a robust one. He aided broadening the Tri Nations to Four, which enabled Wales, France and Scotland to compete against the best, and was instrumental in gaining two World Cups for the continent.”

Watkins added: “We wish him the very best in his next ventures and thank him for his continued commitment and efforts to expand the footprint of rugby league throughout Europe and the northern hemisphere.”