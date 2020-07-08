RLF Ghana launches `Pretty Girls Play Rugby League’ campaign

Rugby League Federation Ghana has launched a new marketing and recruitment campaign specifically aimed at women and girls, with the intention of having at least four women’s clubs playing by 2021.

The concept is based around challenging stereotypes and the misconceptions associated with those who take up the sport, which prevent participation.

According to Rachel Ankomah, women’s rugby league coordinator for RLFG, who initiated the ‘Pretty Girls Play Rugby League’ campaign: “There are so many females out there who would love to play but choose not to do so because of the stereotyping.

“It is about time we dealt with the stereotypes problem and encouraged more ladies to participate in all sports. Rugby league is fun and it’s good for everybody regardless of gender, stature, race or creed. Pretty girls can play rugby league too.”

An increasing number of women are already playing the sport in the country thanks to the University of Ghana’s Inter-Halls competition.

“Rugby League has come to stay in Ghana and, as such, we will make sure that our females also get the edge to play alongside their male counterparts,” said RLFG general manager, Jafaru Awudu Mustapha.

“We will support the women’s committee to ensure female rugby league is a reality.”