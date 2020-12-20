Robins complete Takairangi deal

Hull Kingston Rovers have filled their final quota spot after completing the signing of Brad Takairangi.

League Express revealed last week that the Robins were in pole position to land the former Kiwi, who has now signed a two-year deal with the club.

He has taken Rovers’ seventh and final quota spot in what has been a high-profile recruitment spree, which has seen Ryan Hall, Albert Vete, Korbin Sims and Luis Johnson also join the club.

The Robins are now expected to be low-key on the recruitment front, with a one in, one out policy should any further recruitment take place, while any further additions would have to be domestic.

31-year-old Takairangi has spent eleven seasons in the NRL and can play centre, back-row or in the halves.

“He’s a very experienced player with a lot of versatility,” said Rovers coach Tony Smith.

“Brad is able to play in the backrow, centres and stand-off. His versatility and experience will be enormous for us and will add to our strength in depth in a number of positions. Should we need him to fill in any of those positions he will be more than comfortable and proficient.

“Brad is fresh off the back of a successful 2020 campaign with Parramatta Eels, where he starred in the semi-finals. He’s played at international level and nearly 200 games in the NRL, so he brings experience in various roles. He’s at the stage of his career where he’s in the leadership group, so he will help us further develop the younger players.

“Brad is a big guy and very mobile. He’s 6’4ft and about 107kg so he’s a big man and skilful with it. He’s got a good kicking game with the ability to pass and break the line. We’re excited about what he brings to us and creating plenty of competition for places.”

He added: “The Luis Johnson deal really enabled this to get across the line. That deal we did with Warrington allowed us to get to the levels in order to secure Brad, so whilst we weren’t on the lookout for that deal originally, it’s ended up helping us get two strong players.”

