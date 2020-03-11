Robins land Peteru deal

Hull Kingston Rovers are pleased to announce the signing of former NRL prop forward Nathaniel Peteru subject to visa approval.

The former Leeds Rhino is set to join the Red and Whites to bolster the forward pack until the end of 2020 season.

Standing at 6’5ft tall and weighing almost 18 stone, the Auckland born forward will be a welcome addition to Hull KR, who have suffered torrid luck in the opening month of Super League regarding injuries, with Mose Masoe, Weller Hauraki and Ben Crooks all currently sidelined.

“I’m very excited, I’m grateful to Tony Smith and the club for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting into training and getting up to speed with everything.” said Peteru.

“Tony approached me a while ago but I had a few other things going on in my life. Then I talked to Tony again I couldn’t really say no this time.

“I’m really really thankful for this opportunity to come to a club like Hull KR and hopefully I can bring a positive influence to the place.”

In the absence of a number of Rovers’ starting members of the pack, the experience of the former Gold Coast Titans man will be vital.

“Tony touched on the game time with me and I got myself up to speed with what has been happening at Rovers. I want to bring my bit of experience to the team.”