Roosters defeat Rabbitohs in a competitive derby

Sydney Roosters captured their first win of the season after defeating South Sydney 28-12.

The Roosters came out firing, scoring in the opening moments, as Luke Keary slotted up a kick for Daniel Tupou to pounce on with ease.

As the old rivalry livened, Campbell Graham and Luke Keary came close, but neither could convert this chance into points.

A magnificent effort followed as Brett Morris’ weighted in-field kick fell perfectly to Kyle Flanagan, who finished under the posts with ease.

Before the interval, Cameron Murray drove towards the try line, which restored some hope for Souths.

HT: Roosters 12-6 Rabbitohs

Sydney began to take control with two scores in six minutes. James Tedesco raced past a chasing defence and Boyd Cordner charged his way over

Souths fought back once more, with Tom Burgess powering over to limit their deficit to just two scores.

Jake Friend sealed the game in the latter stages with an individual piece of kick and chase brilliance.

FT: Roosters 28-12 Rabbitohs (12-6)

Roosters: Tedesco, Tupou, J. Morris, Manu, B. Morris, Keary, Flanagan, Waerea-Hargreaves, Friend, Collins, Cordner, Crichton, Radley; Subs: Liu, Verrills, Tupouniua, Butcher

Rabbitohs: Mitchell, Gagai, Graham, Burns, Johnston, Dargan, Reynolds, Tatola, Cook, Burgess, Su’A, Murray, Knight; Subs: Nicholls, Lowe, Sironen, Amone

