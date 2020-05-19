Rugby league community offered remote learning opportunities

Whilst many businesses are struggling to survive during the pandemic, a training company based in West Yorkshire is staying afloat thanks to changing to digital learning. Huddersfield-based Woodspeen Training are offering those stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak an opportunity to learn for free during the lockdown and has received over 500 requests in less than a fortnight since launching its new learning campaign.

The learning – which is completed remotely – will allow people affected by the crisis by providing new knowledge across key areas.

It is hoped the campaign will help people in isolation, as well as raising skill levels, increasing awareness and generating new employment opportunities for when the crisis eases. The programme also provides local employers with the opportunity, where home working is not an option for their teams, to develop skillsets across their businesses.

John Dearville, Managing Director of Woodspeen Training, said: “when the lockdown came into force it impacted us severely, with us being able to deliver our traditional classroom-based training. However we quickly changed to remote, on-line delivery and the response has exceeded our expectations. I’m delighted that Woodspeen Training is able to offer these training opportunities to those in lockdown at the moment. We want everyone to be able to access accredited learning safely from their home.

“The campaign has seen phenomenal demand as people seek to use their time in isolation to learn new skills or further develop the skills that they have. Many of the courses also focus on Mental Health, which is such a big concern during this crisis”

There are a range of qualifications available, with many supporting key workers and those with aspirations to support or volunteer as a key worker.

Courses include mental health awareness, LGBT awareness, understanding children and young people’s mental health, diet and nutrition, and mental health first aid.

Anyone wanting to explore the range of courses on offer or to apply should visitwww.woodspeentraining.co.uk oremail sam.wilson@woodspeentraining.co.uk.