Rugby League recommences in Norway

The first game of rugby post Covid-19 restrictions was played in Norway last weekend as Oslo Capitals travelled to Vigernesjordet to face Lillestrøm Lions.

In a pre-season friendly played in 31 degree heat, both sides were understandably rusty having not played a match since the 2019 season. Oslo fullback and player of the match Salvis Stilbs was excellent for the Capitals who won 56-4, whilst experienced trio Isaac Schmidt, Kristoffer Milligan and Matt South kept the Lions on the back foot.

Lillestrøm fought hard and scored a consolation try by Sonny Mellor, with his son Jymaal Mellor-King the Lions’ best. Of five debutants for the Lions, Isuf Peci and Alexander Ponton impressed with some committed defence.

“The game was a good hit out for both teams,” said Lillestrøm and Norway head coach Dave Hunter. “It’s been far too long since a game of league has been played in Norway. We’ll all take a lot away from this match and will improve for our next game. It’s just great to be back.”