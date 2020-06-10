Rugby League World Cup chiefs unveil new tournament logo

Rugby League World Cup organisers have unveiled a new brand for the upcoming tournament.

The new-look symbol has been revealed 500 days before the tournament, which begins at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on October 23rd when England take on Samoa.

Three stars are included to represent the three tournaments; the men’s women’s and wheelchair events.

Terri Lynam, RLWC2021 Customer Director, said: “Today, 10 June marks 500 days to go until the tournament gets underway in spectacular fashion in Newcastle. It also marks another hugely exciting milestone on the road to Rugby League World Cup 2021, with the refreshed brand reveal.

“The Power of Together, allows us to focus even more on human interest stories, emotional connections, and a celebration of togetherness. Our refreshed World Cup identity showcases our values of inclusivity and boldness by incorporating all three tournaments into one logo. The new colours and the way we want to celebrate the hosts and nations in a different way, effectively represents the uniqueness of RLWC2021.”