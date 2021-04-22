Rugby League World Cup launches schools competition

Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) has launched a competition giving schools across England the chance to win an exclusive trophy visit, as well as exclusive tournament merchandise.

Pupils from schools across the nation have been challenged with showcasing why their town or city is the perfect host for this year’s tournament, which will see 21 nations arrive in England for what is set to be the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup in history.

RLWC2021 is asking teachers to work with pupils to produce a short video where they highlight the best attractions and activities in their city or town. This could be anything from visiting museums, cinemas, and theatres to ice skating at the local ice rink or a day out at the aquarium.

The best entries from each of the host areas will be selected to be a part of the official promotional activity for their town or city. Videos from non-host areas will also be compiled in a special montage showcasing all the other amazing places to visit and things to do across England in preparation for the tournament.

As well as the opportunity to be part of the official RLWC2021 promotional activity, a grand prize winner will be selected to receive a trophy visit to their school with one of the official RLWC2021 ambassadors and some exclusive RLWC2021 goodies.

Tracy Power, Social Impact Director of RLWC2021, said: “This year’s tournament will be a real celebration of communities, culture and inclusivity, and we are so excited to witness the different atmospheres that each of our host cities and towns will bring to the RLWC2021.

“We believe the best way to showcase and illustrate the diversity and heritage of each city/town is through the voices and expressions of the next generation. This competition is a perfect example of bringing the tournament strapline of “The Power of Together” to life through this exciting opportunity for schools up and down England.

“We hope that this competition will take RLWC2021 into as many classrooms as possible and continue to deliver on our mission to leave a long-lasting legacy.”

To get involved, all you need to do is upload your video to a platform like YouTube or Vimeo, ideally a private link, and share this in an email to education@rlwc2021.com, including your town/city area in the subject title and your school’s name and address in the email body. Submissions open on Wednesday 21 April and will close on Friday 28 May.