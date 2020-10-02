Ryan Brierley set for Hull KR departure after being unable to agree contract extension

Ryan Brierley will leave Hull Kingston Rovers at the end of the season after failing to come to terms on a new deal.

The halfback, a regular at the Robins since his move from Toronto Wolfpack, was off-contract at the end of the season.

He has played nine times for Rovers, scoring three tries, but will move on at the end of the season with the club unable to agree on terms with the playmaker.

The 28-year-old revealed he has been left out of pocket during the season, earning just £14,000 a year while renting accommodation near the city to aid his preparation for training.

“In terms of the contract it’s been difficult as not many people know but I’ve played this year on £14,000 as I just wanted the opportunity to be honest and to prove I can play Super League,” he said.

“I love the club, the fans have been outstanding and the boys are class, it’s just the simple fact that I couldn’t live on that money again, being away from my family all week; I have an apartment in Beverley because I wanted to prepare and recover without the travel to give me the best opportunity to play well for this club and the simple fact is it needed to be an increase because it has probably cost me more than I’ve earned to play this year.

“I totally understand the club’s situation with the pay cuts and the situation with the owner, I totally get it, but I have a young family, a daughter who misses me living in Hull and like I say it’s probably cost me more to play than I’ve earned this year so as you can imagine it’s been hard. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to agree on anything but sport changes quickly and you just never know.”

He is now on the lookout for a new club but insists he has nothing but goodwill for the club after providing him with a pathway back into Super League.

“I’m happy with my form and how I’ve developed under Tony,” he said.

“I knew I had to improve defensively to cope at Super League which I know I struggled with last time and I feel I have done that.

“Unfortunately we have been unable to come to an agreement but I would like to personally thank Neil Hudgell especially who helped me out of a tough spot mentally at the start of the year and welcomed me to this club with open arms.

“I’ve got the utmost respect for him and wish him the best of luck in his new chapter.”