Ryan Carr explains Tom Forber signing as Castleford look at home and overseas for fullback

BRINGING in a new signing to Castleford Tigers has been a 24/7 job, according to head coach Ryan Carr.

It’s fair to say that the start of the 2026 Super League season has been less than successful for the Tigers so far, with the West Yorkshire side securing just one win.

During that time, they have lost the likes of Blake Taaffe, Fletcher Rooney and Alex Mellor to long-term injuries.

And Carr is keen to add to his squad sooner rather then later – especially in the fullback position.

“We’ve been watching a lot of footage. There have been a lot of phone calls made. It’s been 24/7 with Chris Chester and myself trying to do whatever we can to give this group the best opportunity to win games,” Carr said.

“We have made a few calls for a fullback and made a few enquiries. Spine positions are critical and last weekend we had George Lawler at the hooker.

“I am hopeful because Blake Taaffe went down six weeks ago but some other fullbacks have also gone down in our competition so clubs are reluctant to let people go.

“You can look abroad but there are logistical factors that go into that. It is what it is.

“We are looking at home and overseas. We’ve got Zac Cini who is trying his best but he is playing out of position.

“He is learning a lot on the run. We’ve got to keep working hard with Zac there and he is working hard to improve there.”

The Tigers were able to bolster their squad last week with the signing of Tom Forber from Wigan Warriors on a month’s loan.

And Carr has explained that move.

“He’s a really good kid, he’s hungry for some rugby and wants to play some footy.

“He is a tough competitor. I have enjoyed watching him play, we are super fortunate to have him here.

“He will get a chance to play this week and we can’t wait to see him.”

Wigan boss Matt Peet also explained the decision to allow Forber to leave on a month’s loan.

“Tom is on the edge of our 17 but an opportunity came to play longer minutes at Super League which is better for his development and what he needs,” Peet said.

“He’s not had many big-minute games since he came back from his injury but this will be the best thing for him to work his way back into our 17.