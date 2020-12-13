Saints farewell departing stars

St Helens captain James Roby has issued a farewell message to two popular St Helens stars who have now left the club after the termination of their contracts at the end of last month.

Zeb Taia will go into retirement in Australia, while Dominique Peyroux will move to France to join up with Toulouse Olympique in 2021.

And club captain Roby is sorry to be losing both his team-mates.

“It was a pleasure to get to know you, you’re a real genuine fella,” Roby told St Helens TV of Taia.

“The way you go about your business, you’re after no kind of attention. You turn up and we know what we’re going to get from you every single week.

“You’re really professional and it can’t be underestimated the effect that’s had on the squad and the people around the place. You’re always doing the right thing and it sets an example.

“Given what you’ve done in the game, your voice carries a lot of weight. It’s going to be a shame to see you go, but all the best for Nicki and the kids when you go back over to Australia and I really do wish you all the best.”

Addressing Peyroux, Roby was equally effusive.

“During the time you’ve been here you’ve been fantastic for us and what a guy to have around the changing rooms,” said Roby.

“You’re a great character and you’ve always got a smile on your face. We’re going to miss you being around.

“I think I’ve said to you before that I love the way you go about your business.

“You work hard and you do everything by the book. You set that example by your actions, and you do it every week.

“So I just want to wish you all the best and I’m sure you, Grace and your children will start a new chapter in France and you’ll go over there and enjoy it.”

Roby’s comments about Peyroux were amplified by Roby’s team-mate Jonny Lomax.

“We are losing a quality player from the side and a quality guy from the environment,” said Lomax.

“The thing that will be missed that’s bigger than Dom the player will be Dom the person,” said Lomax.

“The energy you bring to the group, the camaraderie and the laughter and joy will be certainly missed.”

