Salford consider move for Kiwi international

Salford Red Devils have set their sights on New Zealand international Elijah Taylor.

League Express understands the 30-year-old is the club’s top priority as they look to bolster their pack ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Salford’s search for a new forward has seen them consider a number of options over several months, and though there are still other players the club are considering, it’s Taylor who is understood to be the club’s current focus.

Taylor had fielded offers from Super League clubs earlier this year, though it appeared at the time he was due to stay in the NRL, having made 11 appearances for the Wests Tigers this season.

His position has now changed, and Salford have wasted little time trying to lure him to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Taylor has made 186 NRL appearances in a ten-year career that has seen him represent the New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Wests.

A number of clubs are trying to recruit from the NRL market but Salford are in a strong position, given that they currently have a quota spot available.

Salford have continued to announce new signings ahead of the 2021 campaign, with Danny Addy the latest to be unveiled.

As first revealed by League Express in June, the Scotland international has joined the club following a season with Leigh.

“I’m buzzing to be joining Salford and can’t wait to get started,” he said.

“It’s already a good squad and I want to add to it.

“Obviously I was captain at Leigh. I see myself as a leader, whether captain or not, so will look to show that here.”

