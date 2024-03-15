SALFORD RED DEVILS forward Oli Partington is being linked with Super League rivals Catalans Dragons, Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks has revealed.

That move was already being touted by Rugby League Live earlier in the week with Partington out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Salford Red Devils forward Oli Partington linked with Super League rivals

The loose-forward is currently sat on the sidelines with injury, but has become an integral part of Paul Rowley’s squad since making the move to the Red Devils ahead of the 2023 season.

But, the recent form of Joe Shorrocks in that number 13 role has been impressive enough to throw up question marks over Partington’s future, who was linked with a move to the Warrington Wolves towards the back end of last year.

The 25-year-old has made 23 appearances for Salford since making the move, but he made 92 for Wigan Warriors during a period of five seasons.

There is set to be wholesale changes at Catalans once more at the end of this season, with Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone linked with moves to Wakefield Trinity and Tom Davies reportedly signing for Hull KR.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.