Salford Red Devils name number 50 for Hull KR clash

SALFORD RED DEVILS have hit number 50 in their squad for the 2025 Super League season.
Ahead of their Super League Magic Weekend clash with Hull KR, Salford head coach Paul Rowley has named on-loan Leeds Rhinos prop Toby Warren in his 17-man squad.
Warren has been assigned the number 50 shirt, marking a quite unbelievable shirt number milestone with the 2025 season not even halfway through.
The Red Devils squad in full:
6 Kodi Nikorima
2 Ethan Ryan
17 Esan Marsters
45 Jonny Vaughan
28 Nathan Connell
13 Joe Shorrocks
27 Kai Morgan
18 Jack Ormondroyd
21 Sam Davis
30 Tiaki Chan
25 Ben Hellewell
22 Matty Foster
49 Harvey Makin
Substitutes
19 Justin Sangare
24 Harvey Wilson
43 George Hill
50 Toby Warren