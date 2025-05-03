Salford Red Devils name number 50 for Hull KR clash

SALFORD RED DEVILS have hit number 50 in their squad for the 2025 Super League season.

Ahead of their Super League Magic Weekend clash with Hull KR, Salford head coach Paul Rowley has named on-loan Leeds Rhinos prop Toby Warren in his 17-man squad.

Warren has been assigned the number 50 shirt, marking a quite unbelievable shirt number milestone with the 2025 season not even halfway through.

The Red Devils squad in full:

6 Kodi Nikorima

2 Ethan Ryan

17 Esan Marsters

45 Jonny Vaughan

28 Nathan Connell

13 Joe Shorrocks

27 Kai Morgan

18 Jack Ormondroyd

21 Sam Davis

30 Tiaki Chan

25 Ben Hellewell

22 Matty Foster

49 Harvey Makin

Substitutes

19 Justin Sangare

24 Harvey Wilson

43 George Hill

50 Toby Warren