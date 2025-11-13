Salford Red Devils still expected to play in expanded Championship in 2026

SALFORD RED DEVILS are still expected to play in an expanded Championship in 2026, League Express can reveal.

That’s despite the latest development in the winding-up petition brought against the club and its operating company, Salford City Reds (2013) Limited, now being adjourned to December 3.

The club, following the adjournment, stated: “We fully understand the continued uncertainty this situation brings for everyone connected with the club and sincerely hope for a positive resolution soon.”

Remarkably, the petition has now been adjourned four times. It was initially adjourned in June after the club said they were confident of attaining a bridging loan in order to pay a tax bill to HMRC.

A second adjournment was secured in September with the Red Devils able to complete the 2025 Super League season before a third adjournment was given in late October.

Following that third adjournment in October, the club’s owners said they had secured new funding to settle their outstanding debts and that they expected it to arrive “within 12 days”.

That has not yet been forthcoming and player sales continue to plague the club, raising questions about how Salford will be able to raise a playing and coaching staff for the 2026 Championship season.

Head coach Paul Rowley has already left for St Helens, whilst his assistant and the man primed to become head coach in 2026, Kurt Haggerty, is now in the number one position at Bradford Bulls.

But, League Express has been told that the Red Devils are still expected to compete in the second tier next season with Salford still a member club and therefore still in the planning for Championship fixtures.