Salford score 20 unanswered points to defeat spirited Warrington

Salford have claimed their third consecutive win and have ended Warrington’s nine-game winning streak after a 20-point comeback.

Both sides made a whole host of changes ahead of their upcoming clash in the Challenge Cup semi-finals. Olly Ashall-Bott and Tom Gilmore, on loan from Widnes, and Luis Roberts all made their first team debuts.

Warrington were without squad numbers 1-15 so opportunities arose for four debutants; Cole Oakley, Kyle Shelford, Connor Wrench and Nathan Roebuck.

After 18 minutes, Warrington broke the deadlock. Riley Dean supplied a picture-perfect looping pass to Roebuck for his maiden Super League try. Declan Patton placed Josh Thewlis through a gap, while Dean weaved and darted his way towards the line.

Rhys Williams clawed one back before half-time for Salford after collecting a Greg Burke offload, which left a 6-18 scoreline.

Elliot Kear capitalised on a defensive mis-read from Wrench to score, while Tom Gilmore supported a break from Andy Ackers to cross.

Krisnan Inu converted a penalty in the final moments, caused by Wrench’s offside infringement, to give Salford the two competition points.

Salford: Ashall-Bott, Roberts, Inu, Kear, Williams, Gilmore, Atkin, Mossop, Jones, Ikahihifo, McCarthy, Ormondroyd, Burke; Subs: Ackers, Pauli, Lannon, Greenwood

Warrington: Thewlis, Akauola, Wrench, Brand, Roebuck, Dean, Patton, Latu, Walker, Johsnon, Longstaff, Robson, Davis; Subs: Kibula, Shelford, Doro, Oakley