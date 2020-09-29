Salford to appeal Luke Yates’ failed appeal verdict

Ian Watson says he will do everything possible to ensure Luke Yates is available for the weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final, confirming Salford are set to appeal again after his charge was upheld.

The forward, a key component of the Red Devils pack, was given a one-match suspension for a dangerous contact charge in last week’s victory over Hull FC.

The offence warranted a one-match ban and despite appealing the verdict, the RFL disciplinary didn’t feel there was sufficient evidence to overturn the charge.

But Watson says the club are set to appeal again in an attempt to ensure his availability for the weekend.

“They think it’s enough to withhold the charge and we’re still not happy,” he said.

“People have got off for a helluva lot less.

“When we brought him to the club it was because he gives away minimal penalties and errors. He’s not a dirty player.

“I thought it (the appeal) would be straightforward. I wasn’t in the appeal, it was delayed because of another issue. We got the result with Dan then Luke’s got delayed so I couldn’t be in.”

“For him to miss a semi-final off the back of that would be criminal for the work he does for this team.”