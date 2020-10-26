Salford topple young St Helens

A late Krisnan Inu try saw Salford pick up a 12-10 victory over St Helens.

The winger scored four minutes from time to see the Red Devils home against the Super League champions, who handed debuts to five young players.

Hooker Josh Eaves scored after just three minutes to give Saints the lead before Lewis Dodd added two penalties for a 10-0 lead.

Crucially, Salford scored just before the break as Pauli Pauli bulldozed over the line to reduce the deficit to four.

Both teams went toe-for-toe in the second-half, with Salford edging the territory but being wasteful with the ball.

But after applying pressure they eventually got the breakthrough with Inu.