Salford’s ‘secret weapon’: how S&C coach Greg Brown has helped plot the Red Devils’ fairytale

If it is Salford who are lifting the Super League trophy against all the odds on Saturday evening, there will be one man blending into the background of the celebrations who has played a significant role in their success.

Injuries are becoming more and more commonplace in modern-day rugby league. You cannot escape a weekly press conference without a coach bemoaning the amount of casualties he is having to contend with – but one club has bucked the trend pretty much all season: and one man in particular has played a pivotal role in that.

Meet Greg Brown: Salford’s head of strength and conditioning and, according to those at the top of the club, the Red Devils’ very own secret weapon. “I don’t know about that,” Brown laughs when the nickname is put to him this week.

You can count the serious injuries Salford players have suffered this season on one hand. Ed Chamberlain has been their only season-ending lay-off, as an example. It is surely beyond doubt that a key reason why Salford are at Old Trafford this weekend is due to their ability to not only keep their key men fit, but ensure they are ready to perform at their peak each and every week. It sounds simple, but the processes Brown has put in place to make that come to fruition are anything but.

“In order to get everyone out there every week, you can’t just have them all training together,” Brown explains. “We have such a mix here; we have older players with long-standing injuries, we have younger, fresher guys and we have guys who aren’t quite as strong. One programme for everyone would be a disaster. You have to work with the head coach and find out what he wants from each and every one of his players at the start of the year. From there, we work out individual programmes.”

Salford players such as Lee Mossop credit Brown and head physio Rob Artingstall for saving their careers. So how has Brown and his team got the best out of players who have, at one stage, been driven to the brink of retirement due to recurring injuries?

“It’s interesting,” he explains. “I suppose you would automatically think it’s all down to more rehab – and while it’s a big part of it, we try and do things differently in a few areas.

“Lee, for example, spends an awful lot of time making sure his shoulders are in optimum condition with all sorts of programmes. That’s an example of one programme tailored to one particular player. But we drive mental confidence into our players too, and make sure they know that the work we’re doing with them is going to make sure they’re good to go. They don’t need to doubt whether their body will keep going – and when you mix that with proper recovery, you’re onto something.”

The science behind Brown’s methods are enthralling. Not only does he have different regimes for each player, but he has the trust of his coach to dramatically change how Salford prepare for games based on the length of time between matches.

“Take Jackson Hastings as an example,” Brown says. “He’s a phenomenal athlete but he goes through hell on the field and on a Monday and Tuesday, sometimes there isn’t much left of him left. We need to manage him based on what’s coming up, and someone like Ken Sio would be very similar.

“If we have a long turnaround, we’ll be out on the field more. If not, then we’re conditioning these guys both physically and mentally, changing what we do to keep them at their peak levels. We try to train at a certain intensity all the time, and give them the belief that they can maintain that intensity when in-game situations are tough.”

Ian Watson has earned rave reviews in the media for the work he has done at Salford. It is a sentiment shared by Brown and his coaching staff. “I’ve worked with other coaches where it’s been like a dictatorship,” he explains. “He really does listen to me and the head physio.

“If the head coach doesn’t listen to his conditioning staff, he’s going to train them into the ground. Injuries can be caused by overtraining as much as anything, so it’s a real collective effort to keep them as fresh as we can. Watto is a phenomenal coach.”

Such is the strength of Brown and Watson’s relationship, the head of strength and conditioning actually helps with recruitment in devising whether the player can adjust to a fitness programme Salford would implement in the event of them signing. No stone is left unturned in the process, even before pen has been put to paper.

But with the Red Devils’ incredible record when it comes to injuries, has he been sounded out by rivals for tips? “I do talk to other S&C coaches, but most have their own philosophies,” he says. “Who’s to say that my ideas, conditioning a 25-man squad with no reserves or academy, would work at a bigger club with a bigger player pool? The only way for this group to compete at the right time of the year, given its size, was to get everyone fit when it mattered. That meant we made some changes at the start of the year, and it changes how we train. But maybe it’s worked after all.”

And just as Saturday evening is the culmination of a year’s work for the Salford players, the same applies to the likes of Brown. “I’ve been in some big games at Huddersfield but this is next level,” he smiles. “Nobody give us a chance but we’ve planned for a long time for this. We work long hours, we do everything we can to get those guys ready for battle each week. Hopefully there’s one more big battle left in them.” With Brown in their corner, there is a fair chance of that being the case.