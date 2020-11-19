Sarginson agrees new Salford deal

Dan Sarginson has committed himself to Salford Red Devils until the end of the 2023 season, with a two-year contract extension.

Sarginson joined the Red Devils from Wigan at the start of the season, and was unlucky to miss the Challenge Cup Final because of a positive Covid test. But he was generally acknowledged to have played a key role in Salford’s strong finish to the season, playing most of his games at fullback.

“We’re building something special here, so it was an easy choice to sign for a few more years,” said Sarginson.

“The extensions of Lee (Mossop) and (Luke) Yatesy were massive for us and hopefully, with us now tied in, it helps draw in other players.

“This year’s been about me giving my best for the boys every week, but now going into my second year, I’ll look to have even more of an influence and build on that role.

“I was gutted to miss out on Wembley this year, so hopefully we can be in another major final next season and the Challenge Cup would be perfect.”

Salford’s director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: “A lot of this season’s new additions had a big impact, but Dan has been a standout player within the competition as a whole.

“Getting him secured has been one of our key targets and that’s why I was thrilled by how eager he was to commit to the club going forward.

“He already showed us his dedication on the field this season. Then he showed us his professionalism, with support for the team when he was ruled out of the final. This display of loyalty tells me he is exactly the kind of character that can help us grow even further.

“On the back of our captain’s new deal, this extension is another which adds to a core group of players that strengthen the foundation of our squad.

“Having individuals like Dan, who are excited to wear the new badge with pride and honour, is what inspires others and will make us successful.”