Sean O’Loughlin set for Wigan return as Catalans lose four

Wigan have welcomed back Sean O’Loughlin for their game with Catalans.

The Warriors captain hasn’t played since the season restart but he joins George Burgess, Ethan Havard and Joe Bullock in the squad after the trio were left out in defeat to Hull KR. Liam Byrne, Ben Flower, Amir Bourouh and Chris Hankinson make way.

Catalans will be without former Wigan duo Micky McIlorum and Tom Davies while Josh Drinkwater and David Mead are also out.

Lucas Albert, Samisoni Langi, Julian Bousquet and Lewis Tierney come in.

Catalans: Tierney, Langi, Folau, Maloney, Casty, Whitley, J.Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Belmas, Kasiano, S.Tomkins.

Wigan: Hardaker, Gildart, J.Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, G.Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Greenwood, Partington, Bullock, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Wells, Havard, Hastings, Shorrocks.