Semi-Final Preview | Warrington vs Salford

Take a look at this extended preview before Warrington and Salford clash for a place at Wembley on Saturday.

Form: Challenge Cup

Warrington, the current reigning Challenge Cup holders, will want to reach their fourth final in five years and could be on the verge of claiming their first back-to-back Cup triumphs since 2009/10 (25-16 v Huddersfield, 30-6 v Leeds). The Wolves are the fourth most successful side in the Challenge Cup’s prestigious 124-year history, with Wigan, Leeds and St Helens the only teams more successful.

Salford, on the other hand, are just eighty minutes away from their first Challenge Cup final appearance in over half-a-century, where they were defeated 11-6 by Castleford, and could be on the cusp of their first piece of Cup silverware since 1939, which saw Salford defeat Barrow 7-4.

Form: This Season

Prior to Tuesday, The Wire were on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions, but their loss to Salford was their first since February, where they were pummeled 36-0 by Leeds.

Salford have picked up form in recent weeks as five of their six wins this season have come in their last seven games. The Devils are on the three-game winning streak for the first time this season, which included narrow wins to Hull FC and Catalans respectively.

Form: Head-to-Head

These two sides last met in the Cup in May 2013; Warrington were on top and dominated then-named Salford City Reds 52-6 in the fifth round.

It’s one-a-piece between the two sides this year; Warrington defeated Salford 18-6 during their pre-season campaigns, while Salford captured a 20-18 victory on Tuesday.

Salford earned all the victories over Warrington in both 2017 and 2019, while Warrington took the spoils during their 2016 and 2018 campaigns.

Teams

Warrington have practically a full squad available after a number of key players, including their entire starting 13, were rested on Tuesday.

The only unavailable name is Tom Lineham, who continues to endure his eight-match suspension.

Warrington: Ashton, Austin, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, King, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop

Salford will be without Luke Yates; his one-match suspension from Monday was appealed, but the Match Review Panel upheld their decision.

Dan Sarginson’s two-match penalty notice for a Grade B High Tackle was overturned on Tuesday so he’s available to Ian Watson.

Salford: Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Ormondroyd, O. Roberts, Watkins