Sensational second-half seals Salford victory

36 superb second-half points saw Salford come from 12 points down at half-time to both stun and destroy Catalans Dragons and put a major dent in their play-off hopes with a 42-24 victory.

The Red Devils were 18-6 behind at the break but six tries and six conversions from Krisnan Inu, who finished the game with a hat-trick, turned the game completely on its head moving Salford back up to eighth position and moving the Dragons closer to the Rhinos in fifth place.

Catalans started well and opened up a 12-point lead through tries for Paul Seguir and Tom Davies before Tui Lolohea’s looping pass set up Inu as Salford fought back.

However, an error from Chris Atkin handed Sam Kasiano a four-pointer which restored the Dragons’ handy lead at the interval.

But Salford were able to respond once again through Rhys Williams after only two minutes of the second half. Then Inu’s second try, after a great pass from Lolohea to Kris Welham, levelled the game after only nine minutes of the second half.

The Red Devils weren’t done there. They took the lead when a break down the right saw Lolohea cross for a superb team try. Then Pauli Pauli’s offload sent Kallum Watkins over as Salford dominated the early stages of the second half.

Salford continued to pull away when Tyrone McCarthy’s offload set up Lolohea’s second score of the half, giving the Red Devils a 16-point advantage.

And the Red Devils got to 40 points when another scintillating move, started by Luke Yates’ offload, finished with Inu’s hat-trick.

A great chip and chase from David Mead was only a consolation for the Dragons in the final minute.

Red Devils: Sarginson, Williams, Watkins, Welham, Inu, Lolohea, Atkin, Mossop, Lussick, Yates, Ormondroyd, Pauli, Burke; Interchanges: Dudson, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Ackers

Tries: Inu 3, Williams, Lolohea 2, Watkins; Goals: Inu 7

Dragons: Mead, Davies, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Seguir, Jullien, Garcia; Interchanges: Bousquet, Goudemand, Mourgue, Kasiano

Tries: Seguir, Davies, Kasiano, Mead; Goals: Maloney 3, Mourgue

A full match report of all this week’s Super League games will feature in next Monday’s League Express.