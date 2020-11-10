Eight clubs eligible for Super League entry after Super League outline criteria

Clubs must have finished in the top six of the Championship in the past two years to be applicable for Super League entry.

Super League has outlined some of its criteria for the vacant 12th position, with relative on-field success one of their criteria and a decision set to be made on December 16th.

It means seven clubs; Bradford, Featherstone, Halifax, Leigh, London, Toulouse and York are eligible to apply.

Further details of the criteria are expected.

An eighth club, Widnes, can also apply after being in Super League in 2018.

Lord Jonathan Caine, the Vice Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group, will chair a seven-strong panel consisting of three members from each of the RFL and Super League Europe.

A position is vacant in the competition after Toronto Wolfpack’s expulsion.

All seven clubs have indicated that they will apply for the position.

The successful club will receive £1 million in central funding, a reduced rate compared to the current 11 clubs in the competition.