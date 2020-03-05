Shaun Wane on Gareth Widdop’s England exclusion

Shaun Wane insists Gareth Widdop still has an England future, but has to improve his form.

The Warrington halfback was the most notable omission from Wane’s 31-man list of provisional Ashes candidates named earlier this week, having been a mainstay in the England side for the best part of a decade.

Widdop, a marquee signing for the Wolves in the off-season, struggled with injuries last season while he failed to impress, along with many others, on the disastrous Lions tour.

Injury again derailed the start of his time with Warrington, though he has now returned to the field.

Speaking on the season premiere of Rugby League Back Chat, which airs at 5 PM on FreeSports this evening, Wane admitted to liking Widdop, but says he needs to play to a higher standard.

“The door is open for Gareth,” Wane said.

A brand new series of wall to wall #RugbyLeague chat as the 2020 season picks up pace. @M_Shaw1 is joined by @MartynSadler from @leagueexpress & @Forty20magazine @scratchingshed2, with special guest England head coach Shaun Wane Thurs on @FreeSports_TV Sponsored by @TotalRL pic.twitter.com/EOnMvKNdpy — RL Back Chat (@RLBackChat) March 4, 2020

“He’s a great player and did a great job for St George in the NRL. I like how he plays, but he would know his form isn’t hitting the right form at the minute and he needs to play better.”

