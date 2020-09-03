Simon Woolford expects to leave Huddersfield at the end of the season

Simon Woolford has confirmed he expects to leave Huddersfield Giants at the end of the season.

The Australian, who joined the club midway through 2018, is off-contract at the current campaign.

Recent reports have linked him with a return to Australia and when asked about his future, Woolford said it was unlikely he would remain with the Giants next season, though hinted that he would like to extend his stay.

“At this stage, if I was a betting man I’d probably say I’ll be going home.

“When I took this job I always anticipated it was a three to four-year job. I’ve been here just over two years and I feel like we’ve made a lot of inroads with our squad.

“We had to make a lot of changes over the last couple of years, I think when I first got here it was pretty dire, the club was looking at relegation but we had a nice run of games and last year we were cut down by injury.

“But if you have a look at our squad now, all things being equal it’s a squad that can compete for trophies. There’s still a little work to do, no doubt about it, I think we’re about three-quarters of the way through and I’d like to finish it but at this stage, if I was a betting man, I’d be betting that wouldn’t be the case.”

He continued: “I’d like to finish the job I started, that would be my preference, but at this stage, if I was a betting man that probably won’t happen. But funnier things have happened, I’ve just got to put my head down.”

Under his watch, the Giants went on a remarkable run of form that saw the Giants steer clear of relegation in 2018.

Last year saw the club back in the relegation battle though they enjoyed a strong start to the 2020 season, notably beating Super League champions St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium before the season was suspended.