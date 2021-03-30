Sims leads from the front in backing for Mose Masoe Foundation

HULL KR prop Korbin Sims says it will be an honour to mark Super League’s Mose Masoe round by wearing the stricken star’s name on the back of his shirt in Thursday’s clash with St Helens.

New signing Sims has taken over the squad number ten from Masoe, who suffered a career-ending spinal injury during a pre-season match in 2020.

The former Samoa international, pictured, has been diagnosed as tetraplegic, meaning he has partial or total loss of use of all four limbs and torso.

Fans are being encouraged to buy virtual tickets for Super League’s six Easter fixtures to raise funds for the Mose Masoe Foundation, set up to raise money for the 31-year-old and other players who suffer spinal injuries.

A similar plan is in place for the NRL games featuring the two Australian sides Masoe played for, with Penrith taking on Manly and Sydney Roosters facing New Zealand Warriors.

After Rovers’ game against Saints, where Masoe played for two seasons before joining Rovers, Fiji international Sims will put his match-worn shirt up for auction, with the proceeds going to the foundation.

The 29-year-old former St George Illawarra player, above, explained: “I want to show respect to a fellow frontrower who was a great club man both in the NRL and Super League.

“I came to Hull KR just before the Mose Masoe round was announced, and it’s fitting we are playing St Helens, where he was also a popular player.

“Mose is a very experienced campaigner and an intelligent man who still shares his wisdom with the boys at the club.

“I just hope we all do him proud on Thursday.”

Masoe and his family are planning to return to Australia at the end of the year when his Rovers contract ends.