Sione Matautia ban reduced, but he will miss Challenge Cup Final

Sione Mata’utia will still miss the Betfred Challenge Cup Final, despite being successful in having his suspension reduced on appeal last night.

Matautia pleaded guilty to both his Grade B offences but challenged the gradings, which followed separate incidents in last Friday’s Betfred Super League game at Wakefield Trinity.

For the first, a charge of Grade B dangerous contact, the Operational Rules Tribunal downgraded the offence to Grade A, meaning the one-match suspension was removed, with the £500 fine remaining.

For the second, a charge of Grade B high tackle, the grading was found to be correct and deemed “reckless” so the one-match ban and the £500 fine stands, meaning he will miss Saturday’s encounter against Castleford Tigers.

“Kaka result, absolutely shattered,” Mata’utia wrote on Instagram.

“But the show goes on.

“Supporting my Saints brothers till the 80th. #COYS”