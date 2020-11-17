Six-match ban for Michael McIlorum

Michael McIlourm will miss the play-off semi-final after the Catalans hooker was banned for six matches.

The Dragons players have been handed a two-match ban for a high tackle on Brad Dwyer and a further four-matches for attempting to pick him up as he lay injured on the floor.

McIlorum had been charged with a Grade B offence for the tackle, which he appealed but was unsuccessful, which resulted in a two-match ban, and though he pleaded guilty to the Grade F charge the former Wigan man appealed the grading and it was reduced to Grade D, which commands a four-match ban.

Joel Tomkins’ case is also set to be heard tonight.