Six of the most unique post-rugby league careers including women’s prison officer and fast food van owner

PREPARING for life after rugby league can often be a difficult part of a player’s life.

Missing that camaraderie and commitment within a dressing room can be tough to depart from, but a number of rugby league stars have gone on to have completely different careers to the 13-man code.

Here are six of the most unique.

Darren Fleary – Women’s Prison Officer

Formerly of Leeds, Huddersfield and Leigh, Darren Fleary earned caps for Great Britain after becoming one of the toughest forwards in Super League around the turn of the century. However, after hanging up his boots in 2005, Fleary took his no-nonsense approach into the prison service, becoming a women’s prison officer at Armley Prison.

Ben Westwood – Fast Food Van Owner

Warrington Wolves legend Ben Westwood began his Super League career with the then-named Wakefield Trinity Wildcats back in 1999 before moving to the Cheshire club in 2002. The uncompromising forward retired in 2019 after playing for Warrington for 18 seasons and quickly created ‘Super Bennies Food Emporium’ that year. Westwood is currently making it crack as a fast food van owner, even serving the likes of World Strongest Men competitors Luke and Tom Stoltman.

Ashley Gibson – Model

The former Leeds Rhinos academy graduate, Ashley Gibson became a solid Super League player for the then-named Salford City Reds before enjoying spells at Castleford, Bradford and Wakefield. Now, the 36-year-old is a model and regularly posts selfies on his social media, with his agency, Nemesis Models tagged in his profile. His last appearance in a rugby league shirt came in 2020 for Newcastle Thunder.

Grant Millington – Miner

Revered in Castleford, Grant Millington left the Tigers at the end of the 2021 Super League season after making a name for himself as one of the West Yorkshire club’s greatest ever overseas signings. After spending ten seasons at the Tigers and registering almost 250 appearances, Millington retired back to his native Australia. Now he is a miner in Wollongong and will be playing for the Western Suburbs Red Devils in a local league.

Cheyse Blair – Baggage handler

Cheyse Blair spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Castleford Tigers after joining midway through the 2019 season from the Melbourne Storm. Registering 48 appearances in that time, Blair departed the Jungle at the end of 2022 to return to his native Australia where he has since become a baggage handler at Brisbane Airport. The 30-year-old will likely play rugby on the side, though his new club is yet to be announced.

Gareth Hock – Skip hire company owner

One of the most feared players to ever step foot on a rugby league field, Gareth Hock is also making it tick off the pitch now having set up his own skip hire company, named ‘Warriors Skip Hire’ with the skips adorned in the famous Cherry and White of the Wigan Warriors – the club where Hock made his name. The 39-year-old made almost 200 appearances for the Lancashire club over two spells, as well as making over 50 appearances for Leigh.