Six-team international tournament threatens England-Tonga Test as Australian government launches huge cash injection

A six-team international tournament is set to take place for the next two years following a cash injection of over £3.5 million.

Australia will play co-host, along with New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, to a six-country Pacific rugby league tournament that will also feature Samoa, Tonga and Cook Islands, according to the Daily Telegraph.

That follows a cash injection from the Australian government of $7 million – or £3.55 million – in a bid to improve the competition in the Pacific.

Games for the 2023 new Pacific Rugby League Championship will be played in Australia, New Zealand and PNG between October 13 and November 4.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on the new competition: “Geography makes us neighbours, but through sport we build strong and lasting ties across the Pacific family.”

International Development and Pacific Minister Pat Conroy said: “(It) will inspire a generation of girls and boys.

“I’m proud that this partnership will enable Papua New Guinea to be a tournament co-host in 2023 and Fiji to co-host the competition in 2024.”

However, the dates that the tournament will take place – between October 13 and November 4 – clash with England’s proposed three-game Test with Tonga.

Tickets have been on sale for a number of months now for the three fixtures which will take place at St Helens (Totally Wicked Stadium, Sun 22 Oct), Huddersfield (John Smith’s Stadium, Sat 28) and Leeds (Headingley Stadium, Sat 4 Nov), with kick-offs for all three matches at 2.30pm.

What happens now moving forward remains to be seen. The RFL has been approached for comment.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.