Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin reveals Sam Burgess’ “big problem” at Warrington Wolves

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin believes that Sam Burgess’ “big problem” at Warrington Wolves is conceding more and struggling to score in Super League 2025.

The Wolves were impressive in 2024, reaching the Challenge Cup Final as well as the top four and many expected Warrington to kick on this campaign.

But, Burgess’ side sits outside the play-offs with just four wins from their opening eight games – although they are in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup once more.

Now Wilkin, live on Sky Sports last night, explained what the main issue is at Warrington – and it’s not just one single problem.

“With Sam Burgess coming in, we talked about cultural regeneration and how it was now a defence-focused team,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“The players said after games that they were a defence-minded team. But we’ve seen a reversal of that this year and they’ve conceded maybe an average of ten points more than at the same stage last season and they are scoring much less.

“That combination is detrimental to winning games, it’s so obvious. You’re conceding a couple more and struggling to score and that’s an issue.

“That’s a big problem for Sam because it’s not just one area that is letting them down.”