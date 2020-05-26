Sky to show six Summer Bash games this weekend

Sky Sports will show six memorable Summer Bash fixtures this weekend.

The 2020 instalment of the Bash was due to take place this weekend, but with the even postponed, Sky will instead show some of the best games from the event’s history.

The coverage will start with the Cumbria derby between Whitehaven and Workington in 2015 before London and Featherstone’s game from 2017.

Saturday’s headline game is the West Yorkshire derby between Halifax and Bradford from last year.

On Sunday, Dewsbury and Batley’s derby bout from last year will start the coverage before Sheffield’s 2017 clash with Swinton.

The coverage will close with Toronto and Leigh’s game in 2018.

All games will be on Sky Sports Arena.

Saturday

12:30pm – Whitehaven v Workington (2015)

2:30pm – London Broncos v Featherstone Rovers (2017)

7:00pm – Halifax RLFC v Bradford Bulls (2019)

Sunday

12:00pm – Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs (2019)

2:00pm – Sheffield Eagles v Swinton Lions (2017)

4:00pm – Toronto Wolfpack v Leigh Centurions (2018)