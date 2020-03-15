Smith expecting a break

Hull KR coach Tony Smith will try to make the best of a bad situation if Rugby League fixtures are put on hold because of the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking after his side’s home Challenge Cup win over Leigh, Smith said: “We’re all speculating but I’d suggest we’ll go along with the trend of most other sports, and there’s not many carrying on at the moment.

“I can’t see us being the exception for too much longer. I think we were lucky to get through this round of Challenge Cup and I’ll be surprised if there isn’t a break.

“We’ll handle it. We’re scratching some ideas down about how to handle that sort of situation.

“It’ll give us a pre-season. We’ve got some boys returning who haven’t had a chance to do much pre-season work and our injury list has been pretty hefty.

“There could be some positives come out of it for us, even if it’s not our preferred option.”

Rovers halfback Ryan Brierley missed the Leigh clash after being told to stay at home for part of last week.

“We had Ryan off, not a scare of corona as such, but he had some cold-like symptoms,” explained Smith.

“Until proven otherwise, you’ve got to regard it as if it could be the virus.

“He did settle down and returned to training at the back end of the week, but we decided not to play him because he hadn’t trained and had lost a little bit of weight and it knocked him out of his routine.”

Smith added: “Anybody who shows symptoms, we’ve just got to ban from coming along to training. That goes for all of us.”

Rovers winger Greg Minikin is facing twelve weeks on the sidelines because of a knee injury.