Sonny Bill Williams set for NRL return against England’s Canberra contingent

Sonny Bill Williams is set to make his NRL return after being named on the bench for Sydney Roosters’ clash with Canberra.

SBW, who is back in the NRL following the withdrawal of Toronto from Super League, will take on the likes of John Bateman on Saturday in what will be his first NRL appearance since 2014.

Williams is currently contracted to the Wolfpack but was given special dispensation to make a move to the NRL for the rest of the season.

All four of Canberra’s English contingent will start the match, with George Williams, Ryan Sutton, John Bateman and Elliott Whitehead all selected.