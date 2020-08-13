Squad Watch: Ben Murdoch-Masila named in 21-man squad for Warrington

Chris Chester has five additions to his 21-man squad from last week. Matty Ashurst, Jordan Crowther, Jack Croft, Lee Kershaw and Ryan Hampshire are all available.

Liam Kay and Tony Gigot maintain their places after impressive debut performances.

Sam Tomkins has completed his pre-covid suspension, while Michael McIlorum and David Mead make their returns to Steve McNamara’s side.

Wakefield: Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Tangata, Crowther, Wood, Croft, Kershaw, Hampshire, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Kay, Gigot

Dragons: Mead, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J. Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S. Tomkins

Huddersfield have been forced into two changes as a result of injuries to Lee Gaskell and Aaron Murphy. Ukuma Ta’ai and Joe Wardle are the men to take their places.

Steve Price has made a sole change from his 21-man squad that went on to defeat Hull KR last week, with Tongan powerhouse Ben Murdoch-Masila set for his first appearance since Super League’s restart.

Huddersfield: Golding, McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, O’Brien, Matagi, Edward, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Ta’ai, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Senior, Wood, Walne

Warrington: Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Burrell, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, Kibula, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Walker, Widdop