SQUAD WATCH: Friday’s Challenge Cup team news

Kallum Watkins could make his Salford debut in the Challenge Cup clash with Catalans.

The centre has been named in the squad for the first time since his move.

Dan Sarginson and Chris Atkin also come back, but Lee Mossop, Andy Ackers and Niall Evalds miss out.

Sam Moa, Micky McIlorum and Josh Drinkwater all return for Catalans. Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria and Lambert Belmas drop out.

Salford: Chamberlain, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Lussick, Dudson, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Jones, Ormondroyd, Watkins.

Catalans: Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J.Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Romano, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S.Tomkins.

Leeds v Hull KR

Leeds have made three changes to their squad for the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Adam Cuthbertson, Sam Walters and Jarrod O’Connor are called into the squad.

Brad Dwyer, Bodene Thompson and Alex Sutcliffe (suspended) move out of the squad.

Jamie Ellis replaces Jordan Abdull in the Hull KR squad after the in-form halfback was handed a suspension.

Robbie Mulhern also returns, replacing Joe Keyes.

Rhinos: T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Walters, Holroyd, O’Connor.

Robins: Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Mulhern, Parcell, Livett, Hauraki, Hadley, Garbutt, Lawler, Murray, Litten, Dagger, Ryan, Gee, Storton, Lewis, Maher, Minchella, Ellis, Peteru.