SQUAD WATCH | Thursday’s Super League team news

Castleford Tigers v Hull Kingston Rovers

Castleford will be without Gareth O’Brien for Thursday’s clash with Hull KR.

The fullback went off late in the Tigers’ defeat to Hull FC and will miss the clash.

But Greg Eden, Derrell Olpherts, Daniel Smith and Dan Fleming all return, with Matt Cook, the suspended Tyla Hepi and Brad Graham also dropping out.

Will Dagger returns for Hull KR after recovring from a knee injury, with Nathaniel Peteru and Dan Murray also recalled.

Mitch Garbutt, Ryan Brierley and Matt Storton drop out.

Tigers: Olpherts, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Foster, Blair, Smith, Moors, O’Neill, Eden, Peachey, Martin, Hodgson, Sanderson, Fleming.

Hull KR: Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Mulhern, Parcell, Hauraki, Hadley, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Lewis, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Ellis, Peteru, Milnes, King.

Catalans v Hull FC

Jamie Shaul and Albert Kelly will be unavailable for Hull FC’s visit to Catalans.

The duo drop out with knee and hamstring injuries respectively, with Scott Taylor and Jamie Shaul coming in.

Catalans are unchanged from the squad named for the postponed game with Wigan.

Dragons: Mead, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Romano, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Hull: Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Ma’u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Brown, Scott, Naulago, McNamara.

Huddersfield v Wakefield

Wakefield have made six changes to their squad for the West Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield.

Captain Jacob Miller, Kyle Wood, Tinirau Arona, Jordy Crowther, Yusuf Aydin and Harry Bowes all come into the squad.

Joe Westerman, Craig Kopczak, Kyle Wood, Connor Bailey, Romian Navarrete and Innes Senior drop out.

Ukuma Ta’ai could return for Huddersfield while Ireland international Ronan Michael is named.

But wingers Jermaine McGillvary and Darnell McIntosh miss out.

Giants: Golding, Ja Wardle, Turner, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Jo Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Ta’ai, Cudjoe, Holmes, Senior, Hewitt, Wood, McQueen, Michael, Moore.

Trinity: Walker, Johnstone, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, K Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Batchelor, Green, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Croft, Hampshire, Aydin, Bowes, Tanginoa, Battye.