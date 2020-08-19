St Helens backroom staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A member of St Helens’ staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest round of testing across Super League displayed one positive case from a non-playing member of St Helens’ staff.

It has forced the Saints to cancel Wednesday’s planned training session as the club begins to work with the RFL’s track and trace system to discover if anyone needs to self-isolate.

Further testing of the club’s players and staff is being considered later this week as a precaution.

Castleford Tigers, Saints’ opponents at the weekend, have also been informed though the RFL say they don’t believe anyone at the club will be affected.

It is the latest positive case in Super League after nine Hull FC players, as well as three members of staff, tested positive last week.

St Helens don’t have a scheduled game this weekend.