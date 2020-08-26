St Helens coach Kristian Woolf on reports linking Luke Thompson with a Super League return

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf said the door is open for Luke Thompson to return to the club at any time, but does not believe he will be returning to the UK in the near future.

Reports in Australia on Wednesday claimed the England forward is homesick and could be contemplating a return to the UK, just over a month since departing to start his NRL career.

Woolf was asked whether he would want Thompson back should the opportunity materialise and while he said he’d be happy for him to return, he was of the belief Thompson would be remaining down under.

“The door is always open for Luke, there are no dramas there at all,” he said.

“He’s been at this club since he was 11 years old and has got a really long history with the club so there are no dramas there at all.

“The thing I want to be quoted on there is that I read that story this morning like everyone else, I hadn’t heard anything about it prior to it being in the media this morning and it was a complete surprise to me.

“Luke is a very good player and I’d certainly back him to get through a tough spot in Australia and show what he’s capable of over there. But I’d be very surprised if anything started to happen there where the Bulldogs would consider letting him go or Luke was considering coming back to the UK.

“So while the door is always open there, I’d be very surprised if it did happen, that’s for sure.”