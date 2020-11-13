St Helens confirm Paasi capture

St Helens have confirmed the signing of prop Agnatius Paasi for the 2021 season.

As first revealed by League Express, the Tonga-born forward joins the club on a two-year deal, with the option of a third, from New Zealand Warriors.

The 28-year-old has been a regular in the NRL before this season, with an ankle injury restricting him to six appearances.

He becomes the club’s second confirmed signing for 2021, following back-rower Joel Thompson to the club.

“I am delighted to have signed with St Helens and my family and I cannot wait to come over and start our new life in England,” he said.

“I know Kristian Woolf after playing for Tonga under him and he was a big reason why I opted to join the Saints. I want to prove myself to him and the fans, train hard and play my best.

“St Helens is a great club with a history of success and hopefully I can come over play my heart out and continue that success.”

Woolf added: “Iggy is a great ball carrier. He is as good a ball carrier I have seen in the NRL and has a similar influence with the ball in hand.

“On top of that, he has a terrific skill set and offload ability along with a pre-line pass ability. He is the type of player that can turn the momentum of a game in your favour and he is a big defensive player too. All of which I feel will really add to our team.

“I have coached him for Tonga and I remember we played against PNG in the most arduous conditions I have ever been involved in. It was a tough, tight game where you need to stand up and be counted and he was one of the ones who really stood out. We are looking forward to having him with us ahead of the 2021 season.”