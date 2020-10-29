St Helens forward set to extend stay

Kyle Amor will stay with St Helens next season.

TotalRL understands the Cumbrian has signed a new deal with the Super League champions to extend his stay with the club into an eighth season.

The 32-year-old was off-contract at the end of the season but after becoming a regular fixture in Kristian Woolf’s side, coming off the bench 12 times this season.

It’s an impressive turnaround for Amor, who appeared to be on the outer at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2018 with reports linking him with an exit.

But he played regularly under Justin Holbrook, making 31 appearances and appearing in both the Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final.

Big changes are coming to the Saints pack next year but Amor will not be one of them, with his presence to remain in 2021.

Luke Thompson has already departed, James Graham is retiring and Jack Ashworth is expected to depart.

Zeb Taia is also leaving, while Joseph Paulo is set to join Toulouse.

Joel Thompson’s arrival was confirmed by the club last week and Agnatius Paasi will also arrive next year from New Zealand Warriors.