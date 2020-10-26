St Helens overseas star heading to Toulouse

Toulouse Olympique have completed the signing of St Helens forward Joseph Paulo.

League Express can reveal the Samoa international has put pen to paper on a deal with the French side after reaching a settlement with the Super League champions.

The 32-year-old was under contract with Saints next year but has come to terms on his release from the club after struggling to make his way into Kristian Woolf’s plans.

Signed by Justin Holbrook in 2019, Paulo has made just six appearances for the club this season and not played once post-lockdown.

He is now set to make the trip across the channel to join Sylvain Houles’ side who are chasing promotion to Super League next year.

Toulouse have already made a string of impressive signings including Hull KR forward Mitch Garbutt and Leigh halfback Ben Reynolds.

An NRL champion with Cronulla, Paulo made 167 NRL appearances during an 11-year career in Australia.

Internationally he has played for USA and Samoa, making 17 international appearances in total.

His departure opens up an additional quota spot for St Helens. They had filled their two previously unallocated spots with Joel Thompson, whose signing they confirmed this week, and Agnatius Paasi, who they have yet to announce.