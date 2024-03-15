St Helens pipped to signing of Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies according to Sky Sports reporter

ST HELENS have been pipped to the signing of Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies by Hull KR, according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks.

Brooks, who was conducting her weekly round-up of the news live on Sky Sports last night as Salford Red Devils geared up to take on Wigan Warriors, revealed that Davies will be a Rovers player in 2025.

It is apparently part of a transfer merry-go-round that will see Tommy Makinson make the move to Catalans, with Tom Johnstone also expected to join Wakefield Trinity – the club where he made his name.

Davies has scored 46 tries in 80 appearances for the Dragons after coming through the Wigan Warriors academy as a teenager.

The 27-year-old made 62 appearances for the Warriors over a three-year period, scoring 26 tries, before leaving for the south of France ahead of the 2020 season.

Davies has one England cap to his name, making that solitary appearance back in 2022.

